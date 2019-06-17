Spartanburg, S.C. - Gary Edward Parris, 64, of 509 Holly Run Court, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Sylvie King Parris and the son of the late Gary Willie Parris and Clara Johnson Parris. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Midland Technical College, an avid Clemson Tiger and Gaffney Indian Fan. He coached Youth Football and Baseball for over 15 years, enjoyed collecting knives and guns and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. Mr. Parris was employed with Cherokee County Solid Waste and a member of Central United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Rusty Parris of Spartanburg, Gary Alan Parris (Marybeth) of Greenville; a step-son, Michael Andrew King (Monica) of Tampa, FL; two step-daughters, Ashley Faye Starkey (Derek) of Inman and Megan Claire Arthur (Alan) of Spartanburg; a brother, Terry Parris (Glenda) of Gaffney; eleven grandchildren, Kane Parris, Cory Parris, Bailey Parris, Eric Cothran, Connor Cothran, Isabella King, Christian King, Helene Starkey, Isaiah Starkey, Rowan Starkey and Abel Arthur; and a special aunt, Helen Price (Dewitt) of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Tom Norrell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Recreation Department, 580 Twin Lake Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the home of Alan and Megan Arthur, 101 Flatwood Road, Spartanburg.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.