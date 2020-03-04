|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Gary Michael Turner, Sr., 67, of 510 Stephenson Street, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Gloria Byrum Turner and son of the late Charles Turner and Hester Geneva Garland Campbell. He was a graduate of Ashbrook High School, retired from Timken, and was of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, baseball, especially the New York Yankees, and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Gamecocks and the NC Tar Heels basketball team.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Gary Michael Turner, Jr., Charles Joseph Turner, both of Gaffney and Jimmy Jason Turner (Chelsea) of Pooler, GA; a brother, Charles Wayne Turner of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Zach Crawford, Austin Turner, Hunter Turner and Lyla Page Turner; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Everette Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020