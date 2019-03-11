GAFFNEY - Willie Gene Phillips, 72, of 144 Hayes Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in High Point, N.C., he was the son of the late Willie H. Phillips and Millie Hayes Phillips. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, served in the National Guards and was retired from Yellow Freight. He loved to work on engines, painting cars and farming. Mr. Phillips was a member of Crestview Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and served on the cemetery committee.

Surviving are a brother, Dennis Phillips and wife, Donna of Gaffney; two sisters, Julia Padgett and husband, Patrick of Chesnee and Shelia Onorato and husband, Armand of Roebuck; a sister-in-law, Patsy Phillips of Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy Bobo Phillips and Mike Phillips.

The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Crestview Baptist Church. Funeral services immediately followed at 4 p.m. at Crestview Baptist with Reverend Rick Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crestview Baptist Church, 3010 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

