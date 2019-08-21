|
Dallas, Texas - On August 16, 2019, Gene Erlo Phillips passed away at the age of 82 surrounded by his wife and all of his children. Gene was born on July 17, 1937, in Gaffney, South Carolina, to Odessa Erlo and Christine (McClain) Phillips. He was born in the aftermath of the Great Depression and grew up as the oldest of five boys to parents of little means. He spent his childhood exploring the woods of the rural South, where he developed a deep love for nature and a quiet determination that would stay with him throughout his life.
Gene excelled academically and athletically in high school. He was a Golden Gloves boxer and received a scholarship to attend Clemson University, where he graduated with honors in Chemical Engineering. His academic success earned him a full scholarship to the Ph.D. program at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, providing an opportunity to continue his studies in engineering. While in VPI's graduate program, he also began to work in real estate. Gene quickly realized that he could support his family far better in this new line of work. Gene interrupted his studies in 1966 to spend time in the Army, where he served for two years as a supervisor for the Army's Environmental Hygiene Agency. He returned to South Carolina in 1968 and devoted himself fully to the real estate business.
Gene's involvement in commercial real estate extended for over 50 years. He bought and sold land, hotels, apartments, and office buildings that have shaped not just the Dallas landscape, but much of the Southeastern United States. In the business world, Gene became known as an aggressive and forward thinking individual whose attention to detail and careful oversight brought him continued success. He was a global investor, with interests in alternative energy and the oil and gas industry. Recently, Gene was privileged to receive an honorary Doctorate from Konkuk University in South Korea in recognition of his professional achievements.
Gene had a brilliant mind that went far beyond all of his accomplishments in business. His great passion for nature resulted in hours spent cultivating an immense vegetable garden behind his Dallas home. He was an avid hiker, who could name every tree and bird he saw on his long treks. Gene also had a deep love for the arts, especially classical music and opera. When he loved something, he studied everything he could about it. Throughout his entire life, he never stopped learning. He was passionately curious and unafraid of failure.
Perhaps Gene's most outstanding accomplishment is his family. In 1986, Gene married Roxanne Roberts, his great love. They brought their four sons together and had three more children. Ultimately they were the proud parents of seven children and seven grandchildren. Gene and Roxanne travelled the world and had many fabulous adventures together. They loved art and entertaining, but were never happier than in their grandparent roles as Pops and Harmony. Gene is survived by his family, including his beloved wife, Roxanne; son, Bradford Phillips, daughter-in-law, Terri Phillips, and their children; son, Ryan Phillips; son, Clifton Phillips, and his children; stepson, Robert Phillips, daughter-in-law, Mary Alexandria Phillips, and their child; daughter, Ashleigh Phillips Foster, son-in-law Britton Foster, and their children; daughter, Sterling Phillips; and son, Hayden Phillips; along with Gene's brothers: Jerry Phillips, Don Phillips, Ned Phillips, Ted Phillips, and their families. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Odessa Erlo and Christine Phillips, and his first wife, Miriam Bland.
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 at 11 am at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dallas Opera (http://www.dallasopera.org/donate) or Parish Episcopal School (www.parishepiscopal.org).
The Phillips' family will miss Gene unbearably. He was an incredible husband, father, and friend. We hope to continue his legacy of personal excellence, passionate curiosity and familial devotion. He loved greatly and was greatly loved.