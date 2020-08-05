Gaffney, S.C. - Vernon Eugene "Gene" Scates, Jr., 59, of 202 Jackson Street, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Nancy Gilfillan Goode and the late Vernon "Pinto" Eugene Scates and stepson of Ronald Goode. He was self-employed in maintenance, of the Baptist faith, loved fishing and an avid Gaffney Indians, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Gamecocks fan.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two sons, Shane Eugene Pennington and Joshua Elijah Scates, both of Gaffney; a brother, Keith Goode of Gaffney; two sisters, Lori Ann McMahan (Richard Aycoth) of Chesnee and Bobbi Jo Bolin (Wayne) of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Journey Baye Scates, Shayla Diane Pennington, Layla Leigh Pennington, Brooklynn Reese Pennington and Rayland Jayce Pennington; his former companion, Tina Pennington; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Wesley Goode.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Sidney Weaver officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Faith Home, 180 Battleground Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will be at the home of Ronald & Nancy Goode, 350 Sierra Street, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.