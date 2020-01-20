|
Gaffney, SC - Marshall Gene Upchurch, 54, of 202 Pumping Station Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Anaheim, CA, he was the son of the late Marshall Eugene Upchurch and Osteen Bailey Cole Upchurch. He retired from textiles and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and family and loved playing chess, reading and billiards.
Surviving are four halfsisters, Judy Lydia, (also known to Gene as "Little Mama") of Gaffney, Diane Williams of Lawndale, Libby McAbee of Lexington, SC and Lisa Upchurch of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by infant twin brothers and two half-brothers, Bobby Cole and Robert Upchurch.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joel Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Frederick
Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 508, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 20, 2020