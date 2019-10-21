|
Blacksburg - Gene Henry Wood, 84, of 366 Ninety-Nine Island Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19th, 2019, at Peachtree Centre in Gaffney, SC. Born in Cleveland County, NC, he was the son of the late William Henry Wood and Vada Martin Wood. Mr. Wood was a retired farmer and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
He is survived by two step-daughters, Mary D. Martin and husband, Mike, of Shelby, NC and Janice D. Martin and husband, Joey, of Gaffney; a step-son, Steve Duncan, of Blacksburg, SC; a nephew, John Simmons and wife, Karen, of Southport, NC; seven step-grandchildren, Jason Bedford, David Bedford, Jonathan Duncan, April Duncan, Clayton Williamson, Jody Martin, and B.J. Martin; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Duncan Wood, and a sister and brother-inlaw, Frances Wood Simmons and Alfred Simmons.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Bolin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Peachtree Centre, Gaffney, SC, Dr. Alfred Ezman, and Compassus Hospice, Gaffney, SC.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wood family.