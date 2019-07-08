Mrs. Genell "Big Mama" Tate Mayes, 93, of 2407 Beech Street, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in her home.

Widow of J.W. Mayes, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Wadell and Rachel Hoey Tate.

She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church where she served as custodian, member of the Mixed Choir, usher, and missionary. She was a retired cafeteria employee, after twenty-five years of service, from B.D. Lee Elementary School.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Wadell and Calvin Mayes, and siblings, L.W. Eugene, John D., Joe Lewis, James "Rusty" Tate, Sarah Lee Smith, Minnie Alice Gregory, and Lois Bright.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Wayne "Jerry" Mayes (Florence) of Reidville, S.C., and William "Pee Wee" Mayes; two daughters, Mary "Lib" Watkins (Joe) and Denise Harris; two brothers, Charlie Tate (Mary) and Victor Tate, sisters, Bernell Tate, Ruth Huskey, and Marva Littlejohn (Frank), all of Gaffney; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Beverly Mayes, of Lawrenceville, GA; sisters-in-law, Ezera Tate and Sarah Tate, of Gaffney, Eloise Tate, of Thomasville, N.C., Jennie Mayes of Washington, D.C.; brother-in-law, Rev. Willie Lee Mayes, of Gaffney.

