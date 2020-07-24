Gaffney, SC – Mamie Geneva Mullinax, 87, of 510 Thompson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Steve Mullinax and Lillie Parker Mullinax. She was a homemaker and member of Sardis United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two nieces and caregivers, Cathy Goodson (Bobby) and Nancy Smith, both of Gaffney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Bolin, Rosa Hudson and Margaret Quarles and four brothers, Daniel Mullinax, Jake Mullinax, Raymond Mullinax and Thomas Mullinax.

Services will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Sardis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8094, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

