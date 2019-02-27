Gaffney, S.C. - Gennell Bryant Burgess, 83, formerly of 219 Maple Drive, went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, February 24, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, homemaker and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Born in Clifton, she was the wife of Alfred Felix Burgess and mother of Larry Wayne Burgess of Cowpens. She is also survived by a sister, Lillie Mae Butler and husband, Ware of Gaffney; a brother-in-law, Marlin Hines of Spartanburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Matthew Bryant and Lishey Kennedy Bryant. She was retired from Hamrick Mills and a member of Providence Baptist Church where she was a member of the Sunshine Sunday School class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Bryant and L. J. Bryant and two sisters, Leola Lail and Irene Hines.

She loved her family and pets as well as holiday get-togethers with her extended family.

The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to her caregiver, Sheila Martin.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Baptist Church, "Annie Armstrong Offering", 822 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at the residence, 219 Maple Drive, Gaffney.

