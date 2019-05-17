Greensboro, N.C. - Mr. George Patrick Blackmon, 51, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Blacksburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019, at his residence, after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease. Born in Charlotte, he was the widower of Tammy Woody Blackmon and the son of Barbara McDowell Blackmon and the late George Blackmon. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM at Buffalo Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blackmon family.