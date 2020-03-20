Home

George Davis Jr.

George Davis Jr. Obituary

Gaffney - George (Bud) Washington Davis Jr., 96, of 4449 Union Highway, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the widower of Mrs. Hattie L. Davis and son of the late George Davis and Emily Davis. Mr. Davis retired as a Maintenance Tech and was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Mr. Davis was survived by one daughter, Mrs. Georgie Foster (Lewis); one granddaughter, Mrs. Stacy McCluney (Scott); three grandsons, Gerald Smith, Anthony Smith, and Antwan Mckelvin; one great-granddaughter, Jordan Lipscomb (reared in the home); four great-grandchildren; six great-greatgrandchildren, of which one, Mason Smith, he had the pleasure of meeting this past Sunday, March 15, 2020.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by two sons, and 15 siblings.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, with Rev. Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Gowdyesville Baptist Church Cemetery, 1012 Gowdeysville Rd., Gaffney, South Carolina 29340.

The family will be at 4449 Union Highway between the hours of 3-7 p.m.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Davis family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020
