Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

George Fisher


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Fisher Obituary

Pacolet, S.C. - George Edward Fisher, 56, of 170 Hart Street, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late John Edwards Fisher and Betty Parker Fisher. Mr. Fisher was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Tabitha Engle (Joel) of Lincolnton, NC and Erin Fisher; a sister, Donna Gay (Jodie) of Pacolet; four grandsons, Brantley Engle, Graham Engle, Mickey Decker and Toby Decker; three granddaughters, Peighton Wilson, Jocelyn Engle and Mallory Decker; three nieces, Leslie Baty (Josh), Courtney Cook, and Brittney Fisher; a great-niece; three great-nephews; and a special friend, Connie Hamrick. Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Fisher.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ralph Jett and Reverend Andrew Lee officiating. Interment will be in Pacolet United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center, 250 Dewey Avenue, Spartanburg,

SC, 29303.

The family will be at their respective homes.

www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 15, 2019
