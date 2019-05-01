Gaffney, S.C. - George Bernard Klink, 80, of 1213 El Bethel Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, he was the husband of Virginia Walton Klink of the home and son of the late Frank Klink and Berta Meadows Klink. He was the retired operator of a car wash and laundromat, a U.S. Air Force veteran, loved reading and horses, and a member of Shepherds Chapel in Arkansas.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons, Tim Applegate and wife, Wanda, Ricky Applegate, Donnie Applegate and wife, Kelly, all of Virginia, and James Applegate of Alabama; three daughters, Courtney Klink, Pam Schmidt, both of Virginia and Valerie Hawkins and husband, Billy of South Carolina; two brothers, Herman Klink of Germany and Al Klink of Virginia; a sister, Gertrude Cox of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Basdikis and a brother, Frank Klink.

Private memorial services were held by the family.

