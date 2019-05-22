George Littlejohn, age 75, of 521 Kelly Street, Gaffney, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2019 at The Cherokee Medical Center Gaffney, SC.

He was the son the late Johnnie Littlejohn and Ponnie Mae Littlejohn. He retired from TNS Mills. He was the husband of Lenora Phillips Littlejohn. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Lenora Phillips Littlejohn; three sons, Scott Littlejohn (Lesa), Chad Littlejohn, Randy Phillips (Debra); two daughters, Robin Adams (Alphonso), Sandra Savage (David); twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Prayer, Praise and Deliverance Cathedral, 736 Stateline Rd, Mooresboro, NC

The body will lie-instate at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at 521 Kelly Street, Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.