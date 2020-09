Or Copy this URL to Share

Blacksburg - George Harry Wilkins, Sr., 91, of 128 Temple Lane, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 27th, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.



