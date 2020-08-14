1/1
Georgia White
Mrs. Georgia Ann Porter White, 75, of 102 Granite Dr., passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in her home.

She was the wife to Leroy White, Sr. for fifty-nine years.

Georgia was born in Cleveland County on April 27, 1945 to the late Oetzel and Ophelia Wood Porter.

She was a member of Antioch Kingdom Building Ministries where she was a deaconess and an office staff, graduate of Granard High School "Class of 1963", employed at Fiber and a certified self Cosmetologist for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Leroy White, Jr.; a daughter, Trinia White and mother in-law, Mrs. Sarah Porter.

Georgia leaves to cherish loving memories: her husband, Leroy White, Sr. of the home; four daughters, Antionette Hames, Donna White, Tracey White, and Tania White all of Gaffney; a son, Glenn White (Carolyn) of Gaffney; a sister, Cheryl Willis of Shelby, NC; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Monday, August 17, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with a walk thru visit and view starting at 12-1 p.m., followed by service at 1:00-1:30 p.m., with Pastor M. Alice Littlejohn officiating. Interment will follow in Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
