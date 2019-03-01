Spartanburg, South Carolina - Mr. Gerald Eugene Evans, 71, of 241 Peaceful Valley Rd., passed away on February 26, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Cherokee County, the son of the late Wardlaw and Ethel Bagwell Evans. Gerald previously worked in textiles and was a tinkerer of sorts, as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Surviving Mr. Evans are one son Gerald Evans, of Cowpens; one daughter, Christine Evans, of Spartanburg; four grandchildren, Crystal Brown, Casey Jackson, Tamara Evans, and Justin Teal; twelve great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry Evans, of Cowpens, Steven Evans and Terry Evans (Judy), of North Carolina; and three sisters, Linda Horne, of Spartanburg, Shirley Ruppe, of Spartanburg, and Brenda Pye (James), of Chesnee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Evans; three brothers, Buddy, Earl, Reggie Evans; and one sister, Patricia Robbins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2:00 PM- 3:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney with funeral services at 3:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. Lucky Earls officiating. Interment will follow at New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

