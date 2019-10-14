|
|
Blacksburg - Gerald Lionel Hardin, 77, of 1226 West Cherokee Street, passed away Friday, October 11th, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Dottie Ledbetter Hardin and the son of the late John Hardin and Merle Cowart Gaffney. Mr. Hardin retired from Advance Auto and was a member of Broad River Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hardin is survived by two daughters, Lisa Cobb and husband, Doug, of Moore, SC and Wendy Hardin of Surfside Beach, SC; two granddaughters, SarahBeth and Anna Cobb; a sister, Melissa Gaffney; and a brother, Dennis Gaffney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Annette Hardin.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Broad River Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens. The deacons of Broad River Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Roy Dean Smith, Felix Thomas, Max Bridges, and Mike Hawkins will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Broad River Baptist Church, 420 W. Cherokee St., Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019