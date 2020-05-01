|
Gaffney, S.C. - Geraldine Robinson, 94, formerly of W. Montgomery Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center in Union.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Claude Robinson and Lois Garner Robinson. She retired from Timken, loved traveling, especially to the Coast, and was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.
Surviving are nieces, Robin McAbee, Sherri Morgan (Jerry), Kay Cash, Debbie Jolley (Steve), all of Gaffney, Lori Gaster (Danny) of Pamplico and Pamela Michaels of Boiling Springs, SC; nephews, Rex McAbee of Gaffney, Andy Mahaffey (Stephanie) of Rock Hill and Larry Burgess (Becky) of Fort Mill; a special greatnephew, Zachary Morgan and numerous other greatnieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Hattie Porter, Syble Burgess, Faye McAbee and Peggy Mahaffey, and four brothers, L.G. Robinson, Woodrow Robinson, William Robinson and Rudolph Robinson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Larry Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rehoboth Baptist Church, 110 Rehoboth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.