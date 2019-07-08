Gaffney, S.C. - Geraldine Phillips Taylor, 90, formerly of 120 Greenbriar Drive, went home to be with the Lord at Magnolias of Gaffney on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Samuel L. Taylor, Sr. and the daughter of the late Ebb Phillips and Macie McCraw Phillips. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and attended Limestone College and was a substitute teacher for 28 years in Cherokee County School District. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, where she was a former Children's Sunday School Teacher.

Surviving is a son, Sammy L. Taylor, Jr. and wife, Tracy of Gaffney; a sister, Elizabeth Eaker of Gaffney; and three grandchildren, Trey Taylor and wife, Megan, Mallory Taylor and Seth Taylor. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by a sister, Lemuel Blanton; and a brother, Russell Phillips. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff of Magnolias of Gaffney and Compassus Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Mr. Trae Humphries officiating. Entombment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherokee Avenue Baptist, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the home of her son, Sammy and Tracy Taylor, 175 Green Park Drive.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.