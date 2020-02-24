|
Mr. Gil Eugene Ramsey of 115 Doris Lane, Gaffney, S.C. died Feb. 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, Spartanburg, S.C. He was the husband of Tracy McAbee Ramsey and the son of the late Livingston and Velma Shelton Ramsey.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife are three sons; Ryan Andrew Gibson of Spartanburg, Alex McAbee, and Allen McAbee both of Gaffney. 3 Grandchildren and 1 in Heaven, 1 sister, Penny Ramsey of Blacksburg, 3 Brothers, Keith Ramsey of Blacksburg. Scott Ramsey of Gaffney and Terry Shelton of Kings Mountain, N.C. and one brother in law, David (Dave) Hall of Blacksburg, S.C.
He was predeceased by a Sister Martha Hall and a brother Livingston Lee Ramsey, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cherokee Falls Missionary Fellowship Church, Family will receive friends and relatives from 3 p.m. until service time. Other times they will be at their respective homes.
The Gore Family Of White Columns is serving The Ramsey Family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020