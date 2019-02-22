GAFFNEY - Ginger Nicole Thomas Owens, 38, of 106 Springfield Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Norman, Okla., she was the wife of Jason Owens and daughter of Terry Lyn Thomas and Donna Boydston Thomas of Kingston, Okla. She was a homemaker, a racing score keeper and attended North Point Church. She loved the Lord, her family, children, racing, softball and the Oklahoma Sooners. She always put others before herself and was a very creative photographer and graphic designer.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are a son, Jay (Jaybird) Tyler Owens of the home; a daughter, Jaycee Lynn Owens of the home; a brother, Larry Chlosene Thomas and wife, Danielle Thomas of Denver, NC; a niece, Madison Jenise Thomas (also known as #3) of Huntersville, NC; her parents-in-law, Doug & Marilyn Owens of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Jennie Owens of Gaffney; special friends, Adam & Jenny Moore of Gaffney and their children, Addison Rae Moore and Ava Jenelle Moore.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Central Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February

25, 2019, at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: MUSC (Pediatric Cardiac ICU) in honor of Addison Rae Moore, 165 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29425.

The family will be at the residence, 106 Springfield Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.