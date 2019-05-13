GAFFNEY - Gladys Louise "Nanny" Gregory, age 60, of North Limestone Street, Apt. J45, Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from this life on Thursday May 9, 2019, at Mary Black Hospital Gaffney. She was the daughter of the late James Gregory and Mary Graham Gregory.

She leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Sabrina Means (Calandra), Pamela Gregory (T.C.) both of Gaffney; four sisters, Peggie Littlejohn (Johnny), Marchia Whitmire, Pauline Gregory, all of Gaffney, Delores Love (Bo) of Charlotte, N.C.; three brothers, James Gregory (Mary), Wallace Gregory (Tammy), Sylvester Gregory, all of Gaffney; eight grandchildren; five nieces; ten nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at The Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com.

The family is receiving friends at the residence and at the home of her sister, Peggie Littlejohn, 203 Annette St., Gaffney, S.C.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Services & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.