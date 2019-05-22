Pacolet, S.C. - Gladys Leona Wilkie Lamb, 81, of 673 Asbury Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Wilkie and Ollie Pearl Spencer Wilkie. She retired from TNS Mills, loved her children and working in the yard, and was a member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Rodney Lamb of Pacolet; two daughters, Tammy Robinette of Gaffney and Mary Ann Smith and husband, Mike of Gaffney; a brother, Buford Wilkie and wife, Sherry of Gaffney; a sister, Lorie Wilkie of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Hazel Wilkie of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Courtney Thompson, Cory Robinette, McKinzie Smith and Brandon Smith; two great-grandchildren, Leyland Thompson and Jayden Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Carolyn Robinson, Edna Cooper, Lois Dillinger and Marie Reynolds and four brothers, James Wilkie, D. B. Wilkie, Forest Wilkie and Clarence Wilkie.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joel Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

