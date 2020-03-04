|
Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Gladys Bratton Potter, 91, formerly of 511 13th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Reginald Joe Potter and daughter of the late Otha Frank Bratton and Corrie Peeler Bratton. She retired from Oxford Industries and was a member of Park Hills Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Terry Edward Potter of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Shanna Ingle of Gaffney; great-grandchildren, Joseph Ingle and Lauren Ingle; sisters, Sally Bratton Peeler, Margaret Bratton Parker and Emma Sue Bratton Peeler, all of Gaffney; a special niece, Gayle Ellis (Phil) of Gaffney; a special nephew, Clyde Peeler (Lamonda) of Gaffney; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ola Bratton Reynolds, Violet Bratton Barker and Rossie Elizabeth Bratton and a brother, Clyde E. Bratton.
No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Shanna Ingle, 504 Grubb Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020