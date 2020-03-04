Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Gladys Potter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Potter Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Gladys Bratton Potter, 91, formerly of 511 13th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Reginald Joe Potter and daughter of the late Otha Frank Bratton and Corrie Peeler Bratton. She retired from Oxford Industries and was a member of Park Hills Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Terry Edward Potter of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Shanna Ingle of Gaffney; great-grandchildren, Joseph Ingle and Lauren Ingle; sisters, Sally Bratton Peeler, Margaret Bratton Parker and Emma Sue Bratton Peeler, all of Gaffney; a special niece, Gayle Ellis (Phil) of Gaffney; a special nephew, Clyde Peeler (Lamonda) of Gaffney; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ola Bratton Reynolds, Violet Bratton Barker and Rossie Elizabeth Bratton and a brother, Clyde E. Bratton.

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Shanna Ingle, 504 Grubb Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -