|
Blacksburg - Gladys Campbell Smith, 87, of 509 Indian Springs Rd, passed away on Monday, November 4th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Laurens, she was the widow of Carl Smith and the daughter of the late Walter Campbell and Della Spencer Patterson. Gladys was a sweet person who always had a smile and a heart for serving others. After graduating from Clemson, she worked as a seamstress and taught industrial sewing at the Cherokee Vocational School for around twenty years. In her many years as a member of Eastside Baptist Church, she prepared many meals for various Sunday church gatherings, many breakfasts for Brotherhood meetings, and many meals for bereaved or sick families.
Surviving Mrs. Smith are two daughters, Annette S. Hamilton and husband, Dean, of Charlotte, and Sue S. Gregory and husband, Wayne, of York; a brother, Dan Campbell, of Pensacola, FL; four sisters, Martha Mahaffey of Seneca, SC, Evelyn Neelands of Clover, Alice Smith of York, and Laura Adams of York; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and her long-time caretaker, Amos Parker.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by two sons, William Lawrence Smith and David Leon Smith, a grandson, Teddy Smith; two sisters, Dot Sullivan and Floree Clark; and one brother, Gene Campbell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. Eric Sellers and Rev. Virgil Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens. Rod Ruth, Kevin Smith, Travis Ramsey, Reggie Ramsey, Wyatt Hamilton, Ryan Mullinax, and Tyler O'Donnell will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, PO Box 436, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Smith family.