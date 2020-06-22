Gladys Stowers
Mrs. Gladys H. Meeler Stowers, age 88 of Gainesville, GA passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.

Mrs. Stowers was born in Homer to the late Plummer and Cleo Bell Chitwood Meeler. Mrs. Stowers was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and retired from Westclox and Crystal Farms. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stowers was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Stowers; great grandson, Camden Shore; and brother, Ralph Meeler.

Mrs. Stowers is survived by her daughters, Pat Childers of Gaffney, SC, Linda Moore of Hull, Debra Echols of Colbert, Brenda Hembree of Maysville, and Janet Black of Commerce; brothers, Fred Meeler of AK, Sammy Meeler of Jefferson, and Tommy Meeler of Bakersville, NC; sister, Doris Anglin of Baldwin; 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held from Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Manus officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: 41 Perimeter Center E #550 Atlanta, GA 30346.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 22, 2020.
