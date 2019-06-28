Gaffney, S.C. - Gladys Putnam Ziegelheafer, 74, of 164 Vienna Road, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Health City in Cayman Islands. She was born March 11, 1945 in Charleston, SC and was the daughter of the late Charles Arthur Putnam and Alice Elizabeth Smith Putnam. She grew up in Spartanburg, SC and graduated from Fairforest High School in 1963 and went to college and became an officer in the Salvation Army. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and The Salvation Army Church. Gladys had a beautiful voice and was always singing while her brother Bob played the piano. Gladys was fortunate to meet her soulmate Bob Ziegelheafer and was so happy when she met him. They were married in Baltimore, MD on July 30, 1966 and have been married for 53 years. hey had two children, Brian (Christy) and David (Jennifer) Ziegelheafer. She also had four grandsons, Gage, Bryson and Andrew Ziegelheafer and Zack Rogers, two granddaughters, Taylor and Madison Ziegelheafer and one great grandson, Rowan Ziegelheafer. She loved her grandchildren and was always telling stories about events in their lives. What a blessing they were to her. Gladys had two sisters Velma Compton (Roger) of Huntington Beach, CA and Mary Herring (Wilton) of Summerville, SC, and her brother the late Charles Robert Putnam (Janie) of Spartanburg, SC. She also had a step-sister Bobbie Wright of Fairview, NC and the late Terry Putnam of Forest City, NC and a sisterin law, Pat Menser of Delmar, MD. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Col. Bill Mockabee and Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2087, Gaffney, SC 29342. The family will be at the residence. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.