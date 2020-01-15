|
Gaffney, S.C. - Glenn Edward Oliver, Sr., 100, formerly of 1003 Briarwood Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Taylorsville, N.C., he was the husband of the late Coleen McGaha Oliver and son of the late Acie Andrew Oliver and Winnie Frazier Oliver. He was a graduate of Central School in Charlotte, NC, attended Clemson College, a U.S. Army/Air Corps veteran serving in the Pacific, retired from Bell- South and formerly worked for Buford Street Drugs. He was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church where he received the honor of Deacon Emeritus, taught Sunday School and Training Union and served in numerous leadership roles. He was a member of the Sertoma Club and Gideons International and an avid Clemson Tiger fan. He loved his family, gardening and stamp collecting.
Surviving are two sons, G. Edward (Eddie) Oliver, Jr. and wife, Pam of Gaffney and Reverend Andy Oliver and wife, Kim of Boiling Springs, NC; a daughter, Susan (Susi) Morgan and husband Barry of Gaffney; a sister, Betty Reins of Knoxville, TN; a sister-in-law, Modeen McGaha Patterson of Gaffney; nine grandchildren, Grayson Oliver and wife Mary, Blake Oliver, Kristin Oliver, Ashley Morgan Brown and husband Grant, Jacob Morgan and wife Cierra, Kelsey Morgan, Ben Oliver, Aaron Oliver and Ethan Oliver and wife Mary Catherine; one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary O. Stanley, a stepsister, Jane Oliver and a stepbrother, Acie Oliver, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Clyde Thomas, Reverend Jason Waters and Reverend Andy Oliver. Interment, with military honors, will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Gideons International, 835 W. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.