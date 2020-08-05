Gloria Cook

Gaffney, SC - Gloria Jean Sarratt Cook, 67, of 598 Ross Hill Road, went home to be with the Lord per His timing which is never wrong, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Kenneth Cook and daughter of the late John Thomas Sarratt and Lucille Lanier Sarratt. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Upstate Carolina and the retired owner/operator of Quality Health Management of Spartanburg. She was an AIDS advocate, a dementia specialist, loved her family, and a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Miguel Francisco Valentine Cook (Taylor) of Gastonia, NC; three daughters, Candy Cook Schobert (Jim), Lisa Cook Ward (Daniel), both of Gaffney and Mandy Turner (Ty) of Blacksburg; a special son, Robbie Thompson (Patrice) of Gaffney; two brothers, Lewis T. Sarratt (Sybil) of Gaffney and Charles B. Sarratt (Wanda) of Woodland, AL; two sisters, Diane Pierce (Roger) and Brenda Seay, both of Gaffney; eight grandchildren, Amber Robinson, Taylor Ward, Alyssa Ward, Carmyne Willis, Grace Willis, Serenity Turner, Lianna Trull and Aiden Cook; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, John Cook.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will be at the residence.

