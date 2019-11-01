|
Conway - Gloria Allen Lanier, 67, of 581 Summer Drive, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Mike Lanier and the daughter of the late Jonas and Ruby Willard Allen. Mrs. Lanier retired from textiles and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lanier is survived by two sons, Terry Lee Thomas of Taylorsville, NC, and Jerry Wayne Thomas and wife, Donna Lynn, of Myrtle Beach; three daughters, Denise Chitwood and husband, James, of Gaffney, Katie Thomas of Gaffney, and Linda Lambert and husband, Chad, of Taylorsville, NC; one brother, Ebb George Allen, of Gaffney; six sisters, Earlene Allen of Florida, Linda Pinkard of Blacksburg, Deborah Whelchel, of Gaffney, Betty Brown of Taylorsville, NC, Carolyn Blackburn of Taylorsville, NC, and Sharon Turner of Blacksburg; seven grandchildren, Angel White, Austin Thomas, Tristan Rains, Dillion Rains, Cassie Lambert, Katlyn Allen, and Makayla Allen; and one great-grandson, Malachi Austen.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lanier was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Allen, and one grandson, Eddie Thomas.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Rev. Danny Marshburn officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lanier family.