|
|
Gaffney - Gloria Diane Ruppe Lawson, 61, of 3865 Union Highway, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Linda Ruppe. Mrs. Lawson previously worked in textiles and was of Baptist faith.
Surviving Mrs. Lawson are two sons, Evan John Lawson and Eric Clayton Bryson and wife, Kasie, all of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Russell Evan Lawson, Krista Faith Lawson, Anthony Clayton Bryson, Jay Clayton Bryson, and Ellie Shae Bryson; and two brothers, Gill and Roddy Ruppe.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. A memorial services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lawson family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 15, 2020