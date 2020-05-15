Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533

Gloria Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Lawson Obituary

Gaffney - Gloria Diane Ruppe Lawson, 61, of 3865 Union Highway, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Linda Ruppe. Mrs. Lawson previously worked in textiles and was of Baptist faith.

Surviving Mrs. Lawson are two sons, Evan John Lawson and Eric Clayton Bryson and wife, Kasie, all of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Russell Evan Lawson, Krista Faith Lawson, Anthony Clayton Bryson, Jay Clayton Bryson, and Ellie Shae Bryson; and two brothers, Gill and Roddy Ruppe.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. A memorial services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lawson family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -