Grover, N.C. - Gloria Gail Peterson, 59, 764 South Battleground Ave, Grover, NC, died at home, May 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Alexander Peterson and daughter of Milas E. and Barbara Mink Wilson. Visitation will be May 31, 2019, from 6-8:00 PM at White Columns. Graveside Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Clingman Memorial Gardens, June 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Don McNeely officiating. The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Peterson Family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 31, 2019
