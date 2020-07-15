Gloria Phillips

Blacksburg - Gloria Peterson Phillips, 74, of 258 McGill Hwy, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Atrium Health Cleveland.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Marvin Phillips Jr. and the daughter of the late Carl and Lela Allen Peterson. Gloria was loved by all that knew her, previously worked as a seamstress, was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Phillips is survived by a son; Randy Phillips and wife, Julie, of Blacksburg; a daughter, Wendy Woods and husband, Woody, of Blacksburg; seven grandchildren, Logan Phillips, Kalie Scruggs and husband, Clay, Maria Phillips, Hunter Gibson, Kali Spivey, Matthew Woods, and Tyler Woods; two great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Aileen Grayson, Helen Hardin, and Barbara Harris.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Glenn, J.W., and Alfred Peterson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dale Welch and Rev. Bob Finley officiating and interment will be in the church cemetery. Hunter Gibson, Lane Harris, Alan Byars, Dale Hardin, Alan Hardin, and Carl Peterson will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 1184 Rock Springs Rd, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the home of Woody and Wendy Woods, 264 McGill Highway, Blacksburg.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Phillips family.