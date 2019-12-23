|
Gaffney, S.C. - Gloria Eloise Spencer, 89, formerly of Union Highway and Columbia, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Brookview Healthcare.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Oliver Spencer and Gertrude Turner Spencer. Gloria was a 1947 graduate of Gaffney High School. She left Gaffney and attended Business School in Columbia. After finishing she accepted a career in the Budget Department of the United States Army at Fort Jackson for 43 years. While there she had a chance to transfer in 1968 to Germany for five years. She visited many places there and also the Holy Land. She returned to Fort Jackson and retired in 1993. Gloria also loved reading and traveling.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary Spencer Lee and Jean Spencer Wells and husband, DeRoy, both of Gaffney; a brother-inlaw, Gene Rabon of Columbia; nieces and nephews, Charles Barry Lee, Wanda L. Wofford, Donna L. Mason, Tammie L. Bright and husband, Tim, Wayne E. Rabon and wife, Marilyn, Glenn C. Rabon and Sharon R. Stoertz and husband, Clifford; numerous greatnieces and greatnephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Rabon, a nephew, Duke Wells and her grandparents, Mason Columbus & Mahala Spencer and Will F. and Sally Turner.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of Mary Lee, 2529 Union Highway, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.