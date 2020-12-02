Gaffney, S.C. - Mr. Goldie Woodie, 71, of 408 Draytonville Road, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Lincolnton, NC, he was the son of the late Odis E. Wilkinson and Selma Poteat Wilkinson. He retired from Hamrick Mills, was a U. S. Army Vietnam War veteran infantryman, a war hero and recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and numerous other medals. He was a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and animals and was very patriotic.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracey Milburn (Rick) of Lincolnton, NC and April Rickman of the home; a brother, Harley Woodie (Joan) of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Shirley Woodie of Lincolnton, NC; three grandchildren, Kacie Cox, Sierra McKinney (Stephen) and Christa "Peanut" Hall (Blake); two great-grandchildren, David McKinney and A'Amara Hall; several nieces and nephews that loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Reeves Woodie and Joe Woodie.

Memorial services, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

