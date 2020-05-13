|
Gaffney, S.C. - William Gordon Armstrong, 64, of 239 Daniel Morgan School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence.
Born in York, he was the husband of Marilyn Williams Armstrong and the son of Charles "C.W." Armstrong and the late Etta Pressley Armstrong. He was a graduate of Hillcrest High School, attended Clemson University, was an avid Tiger fan and retired from SC DOT. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and was a Jimmy Buffet fan. Mr. Armstrong was a member of JSM Ministries.
In addition to his wife and father, also surviving are a son, Sgt. William G. Armstrong Jr. of the Philippines; a step-son, Brian Liles of Gaffney; a step-daughter, Shannon Watson of Spartanburg; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Armstrong. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care of SC for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29301.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
