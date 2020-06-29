Grace Allen

Gaffney, S.C. - Grace Eilene Painter Allen, 88, formerly of Fairview Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Billy Junior Allen and the daughter of the late Charlie Morgan Painter and Eva Evelyn Childers Painter. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was retired from Oxford Industries. She loved her family, enjoyed working puzzles and collecting bells and enjoyed cooking for her family. Mrs. Allen was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving is a daughter, Diane Allen Blanton and husband, Ronnie of Gaffney; three sisters, Norma P. Hughey, Doris P. White and Charlcia P. Bright and husband, Ralph, all of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Billy Edward Pennington, Jacob Brooks Blanton and wife, Amy, Michael Wayne Pennington, Melissa Blanton Barber and husband, Bill and Jonathan Matthew Fowler; nine great-grandchildren, Maddie, Austin, Kaylee, Mikey, Alea, Noah, Sydnee, Adalyn, Evie and Tripp; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by two daughters, Deborah (Debbie) Allen Prince and Carol Allen Pennington; and a sister, Sarah Frances Painter.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. Daryl Hawthorne and Reverend

Mike Frazier officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the home of, Diane and Ronnie Blanton, 30 Pettit Court.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC