Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church

Gracie Robbs

Gracie Robbs Obituary

Elder Gracie Robbs, age 67, of Columbus, Ga., transitioned this life on September 1, 2019 in Columbus Ga. She was the daughter of the late Emanuel T. Buckson and Martha Robinson Buckson. She was employed by the Federal Government and served in Fort Benning, GA; Fort Bliss, TX; Aberdeen, MD and in Germany. She retired as a civilian employee in January 2019.

She leaves to cherish fond memories a son, Darius Lemar Buckson of Aberdeen, MD; one daughter, Anastasia Rae Robbs, and one granddaughter, Ava Grace Dunnigan both of Columbus, GA; five brothers, Elmer Buckson of Charlotte, NC; Freddie Buckson (Debbie) of Vacaville,CA;Earl "Chico" Buckson (Carol) and William Zeddie Buckson both of Gaffney, SC; Richard Buckson (Mona) of Winston Salem, NC; an aunt, Lucendia Buchannan and two sisters-in-law, Anne Watts and Yolanda Edwards, all of Gaffney, SC; one brother-in-law, June Robbs of Ft. Washington, MD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Body of Chris Worship Center, the Progressive Funeral home was in charge of services.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service in charge of local services incomplete.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019
