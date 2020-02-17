Home

Tlc Funeral Home Inc
17321 Old Rome State Rd
Watertown, NY 13601
(315) 779-8525

Grady Ireland


1928 - 2020
Grady Ireland Obituary

Mr. Grady L. Ireland, 91, died February 12th, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Mr. Ireland, from Gaffney, South Carolina, was staying in Black River, N.Y. with his son Grover and wife Robin Ireland, as well as Stacie Davis, who all cared for him for over the last six months.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Grady was born June 4th, 1928, in Winston Salem, N.C. the son of Richard W. and Alva Steelman Ireland. He attended area schools.

He worked for a number of years at Drexel Furniture Factory in Mocksville, N.C., then as a farm hand at numerous farms in the South Carolina area.

Surviving, besides his son and daughter in law, is a daughter Gail Stokes and her husband Todd Koontz of Salsburg, N.C.; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister, Gaynelle Vioni of Shelby, N.C; nieces and nephews.

One sister, Georgia Boggs, and three brothers, Gray, Graham, and Glenn, predeceased him.

Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.

Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home in Watertown.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020
