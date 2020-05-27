|
Gaffney, S.C. - Griffin Howard Lancaster Spurlin, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the infant baby boy of Bryson Bruce Spurlin and Hannah Joyce Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, also surviving are, maternal grandparents, Reverend Rich and Lisa Lancaster of Gaffney; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Lynn Spurlin of Gaffney; maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Joyce Childers of Gaffney; maternal grandfather, William Lancaster and Pat of Gaffney; paternal greatgrandparents, Parmer and Pat Spurlin of Gaffney; paternal great-grandmother, Vicki Roark of Gaffney; three aunts, Kelsey Yarbrough (Jacob) of Aiken, Katie Burns (Kyle) of Spartanburg and Emmie Sue Lancaster; an uncle Luke Lancaster (fiance' Maggie Burress) of Gaffney; cousins, Ava Burns and Henry Burns; great aunts and uncles, Scott and Anita Childers of Simpsonville; Tim and Donna Childers of Gaffney, Hal and Michelle Childers of Houston, TX, Clay and Kim Earle of Bostic, Russ and Dawn Roark of Clemson, Jay George of Gaffney, David George of Gaffney, Cathy Carr of Concord and Lee and Beverly Ward of Gaffney. Baby Griffin was preceded in death by maternal greatgrandmother, Rheba Lancaster; paternal great-grandparents, Wayne and Jackie Roark; great-aunt, Lora Lancaster; and great-aunt, Suzy George.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Reverend Rich Lancaster and Reverend Jesse Sprinkle officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Options Medical, in memory of Griffin Lancaster Spurlin, P.O. 1808, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence, 2040 Twin Bridge Road.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.