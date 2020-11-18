1/2
Gwendolette Dawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Gwendolette Halsey Dawkins, 70, of 201 Chandler Drive, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in her residence.

Wife of Elywin Dawkins, she was born October 15, 1950 in Cherokee County, SC to Lula and Robert Halsey.

Gwendolette was a 1968 graduate of Granard High School, a graduate of Claflin College, and a retiree of the Cherokee County Department of Social Services. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Grace Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Halsey; mother, Lula Gaffney Oglesby; and step-father Frank Homer Oglesby.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her husband, Elywin Dawkins; three sons, Roderick Oglesby, Sr. (Joyce) and Cedric Dowdle both of Gaffney, Elywin Dawkins, Jr. (Martisha) of Prosper, TX; a daughter; Kamika Dawkins of Boiling Spring, SC; two brothers, Sammy Halsey and Robert Halsey, Jr. of Chester, SC; a sister, Renee Starks of Chester; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, 1 p.m., in Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Peeler officiating. Military Rights and Entombment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Fredrick Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home of Roderick Oglesby, Sr., 131 Sunset Dr, Gaffney, SC.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved