Mrs. Gwendolette Halsey Dawkins, 70, of 201 Chandler Drive, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in her residence.

Wife of Elywin Dawkins, she was born October 15, 1950 in Cherokee County, SC to Lula and Robert Halsey.

Gwendolette was a 1968 graduate of Granard High School, a graduate of Claflin College, and a retiree of the Cherokee County Department of Social Services. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Grace Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Halsey; mother, Lula Gaffney Oglesby; and step-father Frank Homer Oglesby.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her husband, Elywin Dawkins; three sons, Roderick Oglesby, Sr. (Joyce) and Cedric Dowdle both of Gaffney, Elywin Dawkins, Jr. (Martisha) of Prosper, TX; a daughter; Kamika Dawkins of Boiling Spring, SC; two brothers, Sammy Halsey and Robert Halsey, Jr. of Chester, SC; a sister, Renee Starks of Chester; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, 1 p.m., in Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Peeler officiating. Military Rights and Entombment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Fredrick Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home of Roderick Oglesby, Sr., 131 Sunset Dr, Gaffney, SC.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com