Gwendolyn Fincher
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Gwendolyn Reid Fincher, 82, of 303 Dogwood Dr., passed away on October 2, 2020, in Prism Health North Greenville Hospital.

She was the wife of Ulisher J. Fincher, Jr.

Gwendolyn was born June 10, 1938 in Cherokee County to WT and Genell Coleman.

She was educated in the public school system of Granard High School, "Class of 1955", a faithful lifelong member and deaconess of Bethel Baptist Church, and a member of the VFW Post #3447.

Gwendolyn leaves to cherish loving memories to her husband, Ulisher Fincher, Jr. of the home; five children; Sylvia Reid Thomas (Chuck) of Alexandria, Va, Tami Reid Camp (Kevin) of Inman, SC, Carla Reid Knuckles (Sheldon) of Spartanburg, SC, Jeffery Glenn Reid (Tawanna) of Knoxville, TN, and Millicent Reid Norris of Gaffney, SC; two brothers, William Thomas Coleman (Geral) of East Orange, NJ and Benjamin Coleman of Gaffney, SC; six grandchildren, Kevin D. Camp, II, Jonathan L. Knuckles, Sydni R. Knuckles, Miles H. Norris, Ayana G. Reid and Malisa Reid; a great grandchild, Nilah C. Knuckles; host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct, 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gilmore Mortuary followed with a Graveside Service and Interment at 2 p.m., in Oakland Cemetery, with Rev. Cathy Neal and Rev. Dr. James Sanders, Jr. *Masks and social distancing* are required.

The family is at the home.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 5, 2020.
