Gaffney, S.C. - Hal Jeter Fowler, 82, of 336 Concord Road, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Mr. Fowler was born to the late Jeter Wade and Lounette Sparks Fowler of Gaffney on July 4, 1937. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was retired from the textile industry and from the South Carolina National Guard with 40 years of service. He was a past president of Gaffney Jaycees and a past president of Gaffney Little League Football. Mr. Fowler was an active member of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Haley Kidd and husband, Paul of Gaffney and Edith Ann Grant and husband, Chris, of Clinton; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many close friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Pallbearers will be: Joe Estes, JP Gordon, Chip Grant, Preston Hampton, Chris Hill and Michael Holliday. Honorary pallbearers will be the Providence Oblate Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to: Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 538, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the home of Haley and Paul Kidd, 302 Woodside Drive.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 7, 2020