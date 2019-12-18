|
GAFFNEY, S.C. - Mrs. Haley Dianne Teaster Putnam, age 27, of 118 Sharon Dr., Gaffney, wife of Christopher Putnam, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Mrs. Putnam was born in Spartanburg, February 17, 1992, a daughter of Scott and Dawn Teaster of Gaffney and Leigh Chandler Parker of Spartanburg. She was formerly employed with Plygem Industries and attended Rehobath Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are two daughters, Aleeyah Putnam and Karrigan Putnam and a son, Jaxon Bayne all of Gaffney; a sister, Amber Horton of Florida; two brothers, Cory Bradley of Colorado and Brannon Parker of Spartanburg; her paternal grandfather, David Bradburn of Gaffney and her maternal grandmother, Dianne White of Spartanburg. She was also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins including, Cheyenne Teaster, Gerald "June Bug" Alman, Jr. and Dustin Lister. Haley was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Gail Kirby.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Alvin Joe Brackett. Burial will be at Skull Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. Thursday at the chapel prior to the services.
Active pallbearers will be June Bug Alman, Trey Putnam, Miles Mullinax, Jr., Lee Mullinax, Chase Murray and Tristan Lawter.
Memorials may be made to the Haley Teaster Putnam Fund, P.O. Box 293, Union, SC 29379.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 18, 2019