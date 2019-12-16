Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Hallie Leach

Hallie Leach Obituary

The Reverend Hallie Leach, 98, of Linden, NJ; passed away Wednesday, December 11th, in his home.

He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Sam and Mamie Leach.

He was the founder and pastor of Little Rock Holiness Church in Elizabeth, NJ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Herbert, Lloyd, Fletcher, A.W. and Edward Leach; sisters, Daisy Blackwell, Beatrice Tuff, Bertha Fawcett, and Jessie Leach; grandson, Avery Leach; granddaughter, Cyreeta Williams; nephew, Bishop Geanette Leach.

The funeral service will be Saturday, December 21st, in Zion Temple First Pentecost Church, Linden, NJ.

Smith Funeral Home, 455 N. Broad Street; Elizabeth, NJ; 07208

Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 16, 2019
