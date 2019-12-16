|
The Reverend Hallie Leach, 98, of Linden, NJ; passed away Wednesday, December 11th, in his home.
He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Sam and Mamie Leach.
He was the founder and pastor of Little Rock Holiness Church in Elizabeth, NJ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Herbert, Lloyd, Fletcher, A.W. and Edward Leach; sisters, Daisy Blackwell, Beatrice Tuff, Bertha Fawcett, and Jessie Leach; grandson, Avery Leach; granddaughter, Cyreeta Williams; nephew, Bishop Geanette Leach.
The funeral service will be Saturday, December 21st, in Zion Temple First Pentecost Church, Linden, NJ.
Smith Funeral Home, 455 N. Broad Street; Elizabeth, NJ; 07208
Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 16, 2019