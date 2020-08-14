1/1
Hamlet T. Lipscomb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hamlet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pacolet Mills, S.C. - Hamlet T. Lipscomb, 85, formerly of Pacolet Mills, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at The Retreat of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Helen Mathis Lipscomb and son of the late Hamlet S. Lipscomb and Ernestine Wilkins Lipscomb. He retired from auto sales, was a U.S. Navy veteran, Mason, Shriner and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Michael (Mike) Lipscomb.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Sidney Norton officiating. Receiving of friends will follow after the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or the charity of one's choice.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved