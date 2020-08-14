Pacolet Mills, S.C. - Hamlet T. Lipscomb, 85, formerly of Pacolet Mills, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at The Retreat of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Helen Mathis Lipscomb and son of the late Hamlet S. Lipscomb and Ernestine Wilkins Lipscomb. He retired from auto sales, was a U.S. Navy veteran, Mason, Shriner and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Michael (Mike) Lipscomb.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Sidney Norton officiating. Receiving of friends will follow after the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or the charity of one's choice.

The family will be at their respective homes.

