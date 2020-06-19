Hannah Linder

Hannah Jane Linder, age 99, of 1434 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, transitioned from this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Peachtree Center. She was the daughter of the late Goodman Littlejohn and Early Corry Littlejohn.

Final services for Mrs. Hannah Littlejohn Linder will be held at 11 o'- clock on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, 717 College Drive, Gaffney South Carolina.

The body will lie in repose Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Genesis Funeral Home, 1705 Old Georgia Hwy., Gaffney, South Carolina.

In lieu of flower, the family has asked those wishing to honor Mrs. Linder to make donations to: Restoration fund for Mulberry Chapel Methodist Church, 198 Briarcreek Drive, Spartanburg SC 29301

