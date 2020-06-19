Hannah Linder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hannah Jane Linder, age 99, of 1434 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, transitioned from this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Peachtree Center. She was the daughter of the late Goodman Littlejohn and Early Corry Littlejohn.

Final services for Mrs. Hannah Littlejohn Linder will be held at 11 o'- clock on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, 717 College Drive, Gaffney South Carolina.

The body will lie in repose Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Genesis Funeral Home, 1705 Old Georgia Hwy., Gaffney, South Carolina.

In lieu of flower, the family has asked those wishing to honor Mrs. Linder to make donations to: Restoration fund for Mulberry Chapel Methodist Church, 198 Briarcreek Drive, Spartanburg SC 29301

Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for understanding and cooperation.

Genesis Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved