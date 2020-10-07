Chesnee, SC – Harley Dean Stephens, 74, of Chesnee passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Chesnee, he was the son of the late John and Phylous Yelton Stephens.

Harley was the owner and operator of Stephens Bros. Construction for thirty years and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid reader and loved books, always reading the newspaper every day from front to back. Above all he loved his family and being together, going to Cosby, TN and Cades Cove and going out on Friday nights to eat with family and friends. He was faithful in his Sunday morning outings for breakfast with his two brothers. He loved planning and building homes. His all-time favorite hobby was golf, bringing him so much joy being on a course with his golfing buddies.

Harley was a very generous man, always helping others whether he knew them or not… unbeknown to them numerous times. He was a NASCAR and Clemson fan and was a man of "the older days", collecting items from the past. He also loved El Caminos and cars in general.

Growing up Harley was the one left to watch after his younger siblings, and he was always reminding them of that too. He really took it as an honor to have been placed in the charge and care of them.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Teresa Loving; one son, Heath Stephens (Tammy); one daughter, Danette Stephens; two brothers, William Stephens (Betty Jo) and Wayne Stephens (Fran); three sisters, Joyce Humphries (David), Doris Hammett and Marlene Guest (Eddie); eleven grandchildren, Jordan Daniel, Tristan Stephens, Lindsey Stephens, Lauren Stephens, Tucker Stephens, Hudson Stephens, John Harrison Stephens, Elaina Stephens, Landon Stephens, Elexis Stephens and Hayden Stephens; a special niece, Tammy Foster; and a special nephew, Allen Stephens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Stephens, one sister, Evelyn Stephens and one brother-in-law, Larry Hammett.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Dr. Scott Peterson and Mr. Eddie Dean Allison officiating. Interment will be in Buck Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

